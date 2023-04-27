Home » The South Korean president sings “American Pie” at the White House – Corriere TV
World

(LaPresse) At the state dinner at the White House organized by Joe Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol sang for the audience. Yoon sang a version of ‘American Pie’, one of his favorite songs of his, to thunderous applause. Biden then surprised Yoon by giving him a guitar signed by Don McLean, the songwriter who wrote ‘American Pie’, a huge success of 1971, later taken up by many other artists, including Madonna. Nearly 200 guests were in attendance for the dinner, including actress Angelina Jolie and former Major League Baseball pitcher Chan Ho Park. (LaPresse)

April 27, 2023 – Updated April 27, 2023 , 6:33 pm

