Container traffic in Italy grew in 2021 and also the turnover of companies. Last year the Italian terminals recorded +1.3% in traffic and +13.1% in turnover, compared to 2020.

The data is collected in the report Container terminals in Italy: an economic-financial analysiselaborated (for the sixth consecutive year) by the Fedespedi study center (the association of shippers of Genoa) with the aim of analyzing the economic-financial performance of the management companies of the main Italian terminals.

Crucial role

A sector which, underlines Fedespedi, “has an increasingly crucial role in the Italian and international port system, an object of great interest from shipping companies”. And this year’s analysis photographs the performance of 13 Italian terminals in 11 ports: Ancona, Naples, La Spezia, Gioia Tauro, Civitavecchia, Salerno, Ravenna, Genoa, Livorno, Trieste and Venice.

As regards operational performance, i.e. the teu (unit of measurement equal to a 20-foot container), in 2021 the 13 terminals handled a total of 8.8 million teu, almost 79% of the Italian total (11.2 million of teu). Compared to 2020, the report underlines, “the terminals recorded an overall growth of 1.3% in terms of teu handled”.

Spice is in the lead

The best performances, in percentage terms, were achieved by the terminals of La Spezia – Terminal del Golfo (+21.2%), and La Spezia Container Terminal (+16.9%) – and by the Ravenna Container Terminal (+11, 9%). More contained growth in Genoa, the first container port at national level, which recorded +6.4% at Sech and +4.9% at Voltri. On the other hand, movements in Salerno (-18.3%), Venice (-14.2%) and Civitavecchia (-10.3%) were down.