A video appeared on social networks showing an allegedly injured Ukrainian soldier who is allegedly asking for help from Russian soldiers who are watching him and filming him via a drone. A Ukrainian soldier is lying on the ground due to a serious injury, reports “Rasha Today”.

He stated that his Ukrainian colleagues abandoned him, and the Russian army soon picked him up and evacuated him to a safe place in order to provide him with adequate medical assistance. The place and time of the recording, as well as whether the recording is authentic, are not known.

MONDO editorial office reports information about the conflict in Ukraine with journalistic due diligence, using sources that rely on long-standing credibility when it comes to the veracity of the information they publish. We are aware of the fact that information about the war is often mixed with propaganda, especially when it comes to less relevant sources. That is why we invite you, our readers, to draw our attention if you notice incorrect information, so that we can correct unintentional mistakes. Write to us at [email protected].

