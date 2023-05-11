The second semi-final of Eurovision | Entertainment

Tonight at 21:00 the second semi-final of Eurovision starts and 16 countries are fighting for a place in the grand final which is on Saturday, May 13 – look who is performing!
The first semi-final was held two days ago, and tonight we will enjoy the performances representatives of the new 16 countries who will fight for passage to the finals of the biggest music competition that is being held this year in Liverpool, England.
Ten countries made it to the grand finals out of a total of 16 that competed on Tuesday, and we’ll see the same number tonight on the spectacular Eurovision stage. Everyone has the same goal – to return on Saturday!
In addition to Serbia and Croatia, the following countries also made it to the finals: Moldova, Switzerland, Norway, Israel, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Finland and Portugal, and tonight we get 10 new finalists.
See which countries we are listening to and watching in the second semi-final:
1. Danish
2. Armenia
3. Romania
4. Estonia
5. Belgium
6. Cyprus
7. Island
8. Greece
9. Poland
10. Slovenia
11. Georgia
12. San Marino
13. Austria
14. Albania
15. Lithuania
16. Australia