The second semi-final of Eurovision | Entertainment

Tonight at 21:00 the second semi-final of Eurovision starts and 16 countries are fighting for a place in the grand final which is on Saturday, May 13 – look who is performing!

Izvor: RTS 3/printscreen

The first semi-final was held two days ago, and tonight we will enjoy the performances representatives of the new 16 countries who will fight for passage to the finals of the biggest music competition that is being held this year in Liverpool, England.

Ten countries made it to the grand finals out of a total of 16 that competed on Tuesday, and we’ll see the same number tonight on the spectacular Eurovision stage. Everyone has the same goal – to return on Saturday!



See description TONIGHT THE SECOND SEMI-FINALS OF EUROVISION 2023: These 16 countries are fighting to get to the finals (VIDEO) Hide description Source: ProfimediaNo. picture: 5

1 / 5 Source: ProfimediaNo. picture: 5

2 / 5 Source: ProfimediaNo. picture: 5

3 / 5 AD Source: ProfimediaNo. picture: 5

4 / 5 Source: ProfimediaNo. picture: 5

5 / 5

In addition to Serbia and Croatia, the following countries also made it to the finals: Moldova, Switzerland, Norway, Israel, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Finland and Portugal, and tonight we get 10 new finalists.

See which countries we are listening to and watching in the second semi-final:

1. Danish



Denmark, Eurovision 2023 Izvor: YouTube/Eurovision Song Contest

2. Armenia



Armenia – Eurovision 2023 Izvor: YouTube/Eurovision Song Contest

3. Romania



Romania – Eurovision 2023 Izvor: YouTube/Eurovision Song Contest

4. Estonia

See also Deepen media cooperation and promote people-to-people bond - Xinhua English.news.cn

Estonia – Eurovision 2023 Izvor: YouTube/Eurovision Song Contest

5. Belgium



Belgium – Eurovision 2023 Izvor: YouTube/Eurovision Song Contest

6. Cyprus



Sculptor – Eurovision 2023 Izvor: YouTube/Eurovision Song Contest

7. Island



Iceland – Eurovision 2023 Izvor: YouTube/Eurovision Song Contest

8. Greece



Greece – Eurovision 2023 Izvor: YouTube/Eurovision Song Contest

9. Poland



Poland – Eurovision 2023 Izvor: YouTube/Eurovision Song Contest

10. Slovenia



Slovenia – Eurovision 2023 Izvor: YouTube/Eurovision Song Contest

11. Georgia



Georgia – Eurovision 2023 Izvor: YouTube/Eurovision Song Contest

12. San Marino



San Marino – Eurovision 2023 Izvor: YouTube/Eurovision Song Contest

13. Austria



Austria – Eurovision 2023 Izvor: YouTube/Eurovision Song Contest

14. Albania



Albania – Eurovision 2023 Izvor: YouTube/Eurovision Song Contest

15. Lithuania



Lithuania – Eurovision 2023 Izvor: YouTube/Eurovision Song Contest

16. Australia