The second semi-final of Eurovision | Entertainment

Tonight at 21:00 the second semi-final of Eurovision starts and 16 countries are fighting for a place in the grand final which is on Saturday, May 13 – look who is performing!

Izvor: RTS 3/printscreen

The first semi-final was held two days ago, and tonight we will enjoy the performances representatives of the new 16 countries who will fight for passage to the finals of the biggest music competition that is being held this year in Liverpool, England.

Ten countries made it to the grand finals out of a total of 16 that competed on Tuesday, and we’ll see the same number tonight on the spectacular Eurovision stage. Everyone has the same goal – to return on Saturday!

In addition to Serbia and Croatia, the following countries also made it to the finals: Moldova, Switzerland, Norway, Israel, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Finland and Portugal, and tonight we get 10 new finalists.

See which countries we are listening to and watching in the second semi-final:

1. Danish


Denmark, Eurovision 2023
Izvor: YouTube/Eurovision Song Contest

2. Armenia


Armenia – Eurovision 2023
Izvor: YouTube/Eurovision Song Contest

3. Romania


Romania – Eurovision 2023
Izvor: YouTube/Eurovision Song Contest

4. Estonia

Estonia – Eurovision 2023
Izvor: YouTube/Eurovision Song Contest

5. Belgium


Belgium – Eurovision 2023
Izvor: YouTube/Eurovision Song Contest

6. Cyprus


Sculptor – Eurovision 2023
Izvor: YouTube/Eurovision Song Contest

7. Island


Iceland – Eurovision 2023
Izvor: YouTube/Eurovision Song Contest

8. Greece


Greece – Eurovision 2023
Izvor: YouTube/Eurovision Song Contest

9. Poland


Poland – Eurovision 2023
Izvor: YouTube/Eurovision Song Contest

10. Slovenia


Slovenia – Eurovision 2023
Izvor: YouTube/Eurovision Song Contest

11. Georgia


Georgia – Eurovision 2023
Izvor: YouTube/Eurovision Song Contest

12. San Marino


San Marino – Eurovision 2023
Izvor: YouTube/Eurovision Song Contest

13. Austria


Austria – Eurovision 2023
Izvor: YouTube/Eurovision Song Contest

14. Albania


Albania – Eurovision 2023
Izvor: YouTube/Eurovision Song Contest

15. Lithuania


Lithuania – Eurovision 2023
Izvor: YouTube/Eurovision Song Contest

16. Australia


Australia – Eurovision 2023
Izvor: YouTube/Eurovision Song Contest

