BERLIN – There is still little clarity on the dynamics of the sinking of the fishing boat with 750 migrants on board which took place off the coast of the Peloponnese. But there is no doubt about one thing. “It is the greatest tragedy in the Mediterranean”, as the EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs observed yesterday, Ylva Johansson. For the European executive “the traffickers who put these people on these boats are not sending them to Europe, they are sending them to their death.