The Sixers, the Spurs of Tottenham – Fofoot

Having a great team is not enough to win. Envy alone distinguishes winners from losers. THE Sixers of the Spurs ?

Not really…

Humbled by the Celtics Boston in Game 7 of the Conference semi-final series (112-88), the Sixers still haven’t made it to the top of their league. They may have two MVPs, Embiid and Harden, but the sauce remains the same. Fade, the defeat has again tarnished the balance sheet of a team which is struggling to regain its glorious past. We have the impression of seeing Tottenham play on a floor.

The best badly surrounded

Like Joel and James, Kane and Son have difficulty finding relays when they are in bad shape. Perisic, Kulusevski and other Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, there are names, more experience, but not enough flow to pull the block up.

Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker and other Tyrese Maxey are doing a lot but not enough to allow their club to progress. “Me and James (Harden), we can’t win games on our own. That’s why basketball is played 5 on 5.let go in particular Jojo after the elimination of his own in the playoffs, pointing to the poor quality of the bench of the Philadelphians. Bad faith, good exit, a double truth which logically calls for another.

A misguided franchise

As much as Embiid shouldn’t have made that statement, someone should have thought of doing it. The Cameroonian pivot may have done wrong to tackle his teammates, but he did well to sound the alarm.

To exist, the old franchise of the legendary Wilt Chamberlain needs more active leadership in the market. Letting Al Horford and Jimmy Butler go was their biggest mistakes. From now on, it is necessary to replace these two mastodons and bring up to date a leadership worthy of a collective which wants to raise trophies.

Such of LillywhitesTHE Nationals de Syracuse have done too much in the brilliance. It’s time to turn the page on the magnificent losers à la Allen Iverson, to walk in the footsteps of the White House. If Doc Rivers didn’t have the same vehemence as Antonio Conte in his remarks, the two technicians, inexcusable that said, were the collateral victims of a fragile institution which does not put the players enough face to face with their responsibilities.