one,live weather

1 domestic situation

（1）Rainy and snowy weather occurred in Anhui, Zhejiang and other places, and significant rainfall occurred in Fujian, Yunnan and other places:From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, there were light to moderate snow or sleet weather in parts of southern Anhui, central and northern Zhejiang, northern Jiangxi, southeastern Hubei, and eastern Hunan; southern Zhejiang, central and southern Jiangxi, northern and western Fujian Moderate to heavy rains occurred in parts of northern Guangdong, eastern Hainan Island, southern Yunnan, and northern Taiwan Island; local heavy rains occurred in Wanning, Hainan, and Pu’er, Yunnan; freezing rain occurred in central and southern Hunan, and central and southern Guizhou; in addition, Shandong Blizzards occurred in parts of Weihai.

（2）Inner Mongoliaand the Northeast with high winds:Affected by the supplementary cold air, gusts of magnitude 6 to 8 appeared in central and eastern Inner Mongolia, northern Hebei, eastern Heilongjiang, Jilin, and northern Liaoning.

2. Abroad

(1) Significant rainfall in northern Australia and eastern Brazil:Moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains occurred in parts of northern Australia, New Zealand, the tropical islands of Southeast Asia, Central Africa, East Africa, southern Africa, Madagascar, southern Mexico, Colombia, and eastern Brazil.

(2) Significant snowfall in Northwest North America and the Great Lakes region:Alaska, the eastern part of the Eastern European Plain, Central Siberia, the Russian Far East, eastern Central Asia, southern Canada, the northern part of the five major lakes, and the northwestern United States experienced light to moderate snow or sleet, and local heavy snow.

2. Key weather forecasts

1. Key domestic weather

（1）The temperature in the southern region will gradually rise

The temperature in the southern region will gradually rise, but on the morning of the 2nd, the temperature is still low. It is estimated that from 08-20 on December 2, the daily average temperature in northeastern Guangxi, eastern Guizhou, Hunan, Jiangxi, western Fujian, central and western Zhejiang, southwestern Jiangsu, central and southern Anhui, most of Hubei, and southern Henan will be higher than historical average temperatures. During the same period, it was about 5°C lower, and the eastern and southern coastal areas were accompanied by northerly winds of magnitude 4 to 6, and gusts of magnitude 6 to 8. In addition, affected by the cold air, the daily average temperature in some areas of central Inner Mongolia, northern and eastern Heilongjiang is also about 5°C lower than that of the same period in history (see Figures 1 and 2). Central Meteorological Observatory 12month 2Published at 06:00 low temperature blueearly warning.

Figure 1 Forecast map of national average temperature anomalies (from 08:00 on December 2 to 20:00 on December 2)

Figure 2 National Minimum Temperature Forecast Map (08:00 on December 2nd to 20:00 on December 2nd)

(2) There was a light to moderate rain in the southern region

On the 3rd and 4th, there will be light rain and local moderate rain in eastern Jianghan, Jianghuai, most of Jiangnan, western South China, and eastern southwest; parts of most of Hubei and northern Hunan have light to moderate snow or sleet, local It snows heavily.

2. Key foreign weather

(1) Significant snowfall in places such as western North America, central Asia and eastern

In the next three days, there will be moderate to heavy snowfall in the western United States, the south shore of Hudson Bay, the northern part of the five major lakes, western and southern Canada, Labrador Peninsula, Baffin Island, southern Northern Europe, northeastern Eastern Europe, and eastern Central Asia. blizzard.

(2) Significant rainfall occurred in the northwestern and eastern parts of South America and Central Africa

In the next three days, there will be moderate to heavy rain, local heavy rain or heavy rain in northeastern Australia, New Zealand, southern Mexico, Colombia, eastern Brazil, Peru, Bolivia, eastern Argentina, southern Central Africa, and southern East Africa.

3. Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on December 2 to 08:00 on December 3,There was light snow in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, northwestern Heilongjiang, eastern Jilin, eastern and southern Liaoning, northern Xinjiang and along the Tianshan Mountains, western Tibet, northern Qinghai, and Hexi, Gansu. There was light rain in parts of the central, eastern and southern parts of Jiangnan, central and southern Yunnan, northern South China, southeastern Guangxi, Hainan Island, and most of Taiwan Island. Among them, there were moderate rains in parts of southern Yunnan and northern Taiwan Island. There are 4-5 winds in parts of northwestern Inner Mongolia (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on December 2 to 08:00 on December 3)

From 08:00 on December 3rd to 08:00 on December 4th,There was light snow in parts of northeastern Heilongjiang, northern and eastern Tibet, western Qinghai, and Hexi, Gansu. There was light rain in parts of eastern Jianghuai, Jiangnan, eastern Southwest China, northern and western South China, and most of Taiwan Island. Among them, there were moderate rains in parts of central Jiangsu, most of Shanghai, and northern Zhejiang. There are 4-5 winds in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, northern Hebei, and northern Jiangsu (see Figure 4).

Figure 4 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on December 3rd to 08:00 on December 4th)

From 08:00 on December 4th to 08:00 on December 5th,In parts of eastern Xinjiang and western southern Xinjiang, southeastern Tibet, Hexi Gansu, southeastern Northwest China, southern Shaanxi, southern and western Henan, western Jianghuai, western and northern Hubei, northern Sichuan Plateau, and northeastern Chongqing Light to moderate snow or sleet, among them, there is heavy snow in parts of northern Hubei and other places. Most of Jianghuai, Jiangnan, eastern Southwest China, northern and western South China, Taiwan Island and other places experienced light rain. Among them, central and southern Anhui, southern Hunan, central and northern Jiangxi, most of Zhejiang, northwestern Fujian, and northeastern Guangxi Moderate rain in some areas (see Figure 5).

Figure 5 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on December 4th to 08:00 on December 5th)

4. Influence and attention

1. Pay attention to the low temperature and rainy weather and adverse effects in the southern region in early December;

2. Pay attention to the windy weather in the eastern and southern waters of my country.

Make:Qin Huafeng Ma Jie Wang Guanlan Issued by: Dong Quan

[

责编：杨煜 ]