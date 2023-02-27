Home World The theme song of the ‘Maurizio Costanzo Show’ for the last farewell to the conductor: the emotion of Maria De Filippi
The theme song of the 'Maurizio Costanzo Show' for the last farewell to the conductor: the emotion of Maria De Filippi

The theme song of the 'Maurizio Costanzo Show' for the last farewell to the conductor: the emotion of Maria De Filippi

by mondopalermo.it – ​​11 minutes ago

To accompany the exit of the coffin after the function was therehe famous theme song of the Maurizio Costanzo Show. In the Church of the Artists in Piazza del Popolo a Roma under the eyes of his moved children and wife Maria De Filippi. After two days in the funeral home, ordinary citizens and personalities from show business and politics brought their greetings to one of the protagonists of the history of Italian TV… Look!

