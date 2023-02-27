by mondopalermo.it – ​​11 minutes ago

The coffin that comes out with the music of the Costanzo show in the background 🥺❤️ 🩹 #MaurizioCostanzo pic.twitter.com/WIkpz4MKBJ — Fabrizio Valerio (@frabiziovalerio) February 27, 2023

To accompany the exit of the coffin after the function was therehe famous theme song of the Maurizio Costanzo Show. In the Church of the Artists in Piazza del Popolo a Roma under the eyes of his moved children and wife Maria De Filippi. After two days in the funeral home, ordinary citizens and personalities from show business and politics brought their greetings to one of the protagonists of the history of Italian TV… Look!

