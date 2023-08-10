The transfer of Vlahović to Chelsea is still possible Sports

Juventus forward Dušan Vlahović is still one of the most sought-after players in Europe.

Source: Profimedia

Dusan Vlahovic with two scored goals in a friendly match that Juventus played against his young team, he showed Max Allegri that he is classy and that he still knows how to do his part, but… The coach of the Italian team shyly announced Vlahović’s departure during this summer, and Real Madrid and Chelsea were mentioned as the most serious destinations!

True, the transfer to London also depends on the arrival of Romelu Lukaku in Turin. At first, it seemed that Real is more serious if they don’t get Kylian Mbappe, especially after the information that Mauricio Pochettino is not really interested in cooperating with the Serbian striker came to the public. But it seems that the situation has changed! The best-informed Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio reports that it is not Dušan that is disputed, but the money that Juventus is looking for!

The Italian club is ready to exchange Lukaku-Vlahović, but only if it is a member of the Premier League doplati 40,000,000 euros! It is too much for Chelsea, so in the coming days they will try to negotiate the exchange of players, but with a smaller fee. Those negotiations could also be accelerated by the injury of Christopher Nkunku, who will miss the next few months due to knee surgery.

Practically, if Chelsea decided to buy Dusan Vlahovic, he would be expected to enter the starting line-up immediately. Former striker of Partizan and Fiorentina he would have to contribute goals at the start of the new season and so Chelsea pushes towards a much better ranking than last year, when the “blues” were the league’s biggest disappointment.