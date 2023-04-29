The truce in Sudan has been violated again

The 72-hour truce that had been agreed between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Friday has been violated. In the night between Friday and Saturday there were explosions in many areas of the capital Khartoum, and in various other cities: according to the Rapid Support Forces, the truce was violated by the army, which in turn responded by accusing the paramilitaries. However, it is not the first time that the two warring parties have accused each other of having violated a truce: since the conflict began on April 15, all attempts to interrupt the fighting have been inconclusive. Meanwhile, the number of deaths due to the ongoing war has risen to 512: according to a UN estimate, there are also at least 75,000 displaced people throughout Sudan.

