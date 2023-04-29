Home » The truce in Sudan has been violated again
World

The truce in Sudan has been violated again

by admin
The truce in Sudan has been violated again

The 72-hour truce that had been agreed between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Friday has been violated. In the night between Friday and Saturday there were explosions in many areas of the capital Khartoum, and in various other cities: according to the Rapid Support Forces, the truce was violated by the army, which in turn responded by accusing the paramilitaries. However, it is not the first time that the two warring parties have accused each other of having violated a truce: since the conflict began on April 15, all attempts to interrupt the fighting have been inconclusive. Meanwhile, the number of deaths due to the ongoing war has risen to 512: according to a UN estimate, there are also at least 75,000 displaced people throughout Sudan.

– Listen to the Globo episode: Understand something of the clashes in Sudan

See also  Nigeria destroys expired AstraZeneca new crown vaccine

You may also like

Roma-Milan LIVE from 6pm: Mourinho surprises with Abraham...

“The semi-final is at risk”: chaos breaks out...

Different Class. The Laurie Cunningham Story, Book Review

Indomie instant noodles, which Serbs love, withdrawn from...

The SME business index hit an 8-year high,...

A possible meeting between Serbia and the USA...

In Hungary the face to face between Francis...

two days in Mondello between inclusion, challenges and...

“A senile”: from North Korea, the Kim family...

Controversy over Lu Shaye’s remarks, China-Uzbekistan phone call,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy