RUZHKIVKA — The smile of the Ukrainian soldier has turned into a grin. It conveys bitterness, disappointment and annoyance together, as if to say: never good news when the Russians are involved. On the Eastern Front the enthusiasm for the chaos generated by Prigozhin’s rebellion it has vanished. It was understood that it was a half-hearted rebellion, “perhaps a staging” dare the most skeptics.

