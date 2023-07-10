the Ukrainians are attacking the Russians- TV Courier

The story of the envoy Lorenzo Cremonesi from the village 5km from the first Russian lines

Lorenzo Cremonesi, correspondent in Ukraine / CorriereTv

The village of Toretsk is about 5 kilometers from the Russian front lines in the Bakhmut region, from where Ukrainians are attacking towards Donbass. The town, targeted by bombing, has been completely abandoned by the population, from time to time only the echo of explosions can be heard. In front of the regional hospital, also abandoned, is the crater left by a missile. The bombs irreparably damaged all the structures until they were unusable. The Ukrainian military agree on the progress of the counter-offensive: «We are in no hurry to attack. Also last year the counteroffensive was slow. We will do the same again this year».

July 10, 2023 – Updated July 10, 2023, 10:29 am

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

