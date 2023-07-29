The US Congress and UFO sightings, hearings for the two former pilots who saw unidentified objects flying

It was December 17, 2017 when the New York Times published a video in which two US fighter pilots spot an unidentified object and appear amazed by its speed and movements: “An incandescent aura that travels at high speed and rotates as it moves” . The Pentagon had admitted the day before the existence of a UFO investigation program or the Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program to seek answers to the “unidentified aerial phenomena” that many pilots and soldiers reported having seen. The objective would have been to verify the potential implications that these “unidentified phenomena” could have on the national security of the United States. Two years later the pilots were interviewed.

Since then everything seemed to have more or less stood still and instead the government and the armed forces must provide the available information on UFOs for the request of many representatives of the US Congress in view of the hearing in the House scheduled for Wednesday during which two ex pilots who declared having repeatedly seen UFOs, respectively Ryan Graves e David Fravor. But also the former intelligence officer David Grusch, according to which the United States is in possession of alien spacecraft. The hearing “will be different from the others”, assures the Republican deputy Tim Burchett, one of the most fervent supporters of the need to make information on UFOs available. “We asked for documents and interviews with the pilots but we collided with the wall of the Pentagon. It’s ridiculous,” Burchett adds.

However, the Conservative MP is not the only one clamoring for greater transparency on the part of the government. The leader of the Democrats in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, has in fact recently introduced an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act to make public all government documents related to unidentified aerial phenomena. The unidentified objects were spotted by two Navy pilots on the east coast of the United States between 2014 and 2015. These objects, of different shapes, managed to reach about 10,000 meters of altitude, like an airliner, and could accelerate and change direction and stop abruptly: “Something that goes beyond the physical limits of a human crew“. At the end of 2014, a driver even risked a collision, which is why an official accident report was drawn up. The NYT journalists had consulted the astrophysicist on the subject Leon Golub of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics who naturally think the sightings have an explanation. Possible glitches in aircraft software or even reflexes or experimental drones. For the scientist it is unlikely that they were extraterrestrial spacecraft. Long line for public hearing to hear testimony in the House UFO Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington.

Previous Article

Dnipro hit by a hypersonic missile from Moscow. Filorussi: “Kiev counteroffensive in Zaporizhzhia, fierce battles”

Next article

The plea agreement between Hunter Biden and the prosecutor skips: he pleaded not guilty to tax crimes and illegal possession of a weapon

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

