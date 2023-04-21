the US Defense video that suggests a UFO- Corriere TV

The video declassified by the Ministry of Defense and shown during a hearing

A new video, which was declassified by the US Defense Ministry, was shown on April 19 during a hearing before the US Senate Defense Committee. The director of the AARO (All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office), Sean M. Kirkpatrick spoke about it.

In the images, a metal sphere, not identified by the US services, is seen darting in the sky in the area of ​​a military mission in the Middle East: the video was recorded by a drone on July 12, 2022.

The explanation of what it is, for now there is. The Pentagon – Kirkpatrick specified – has no scientific evidence of the activity of phenomena that go beyond the known laws of physics, but is working to better understand the UAP phenomenon. The acronym indicates everything that is unidentified both in the sky and on earth and in the water.