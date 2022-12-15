Home World The US Senate bans TikTok: from Trump to Biden, that’s why the Chinese app is under investigation in America
World

The US Senate bans TikTok: from Trump to Biden, that’s why the Chinese app is under investigation in America

by admin
The US Senate bans TikTok: from Trump to Biden, that’s why the Chinese app is under investigation in America

The US Congress aims to ban TikTok from government devices in a rare act of continuity with the intentions of the previous government, that of Donald Trump. And for the same reasons: growing national security concerns, or the fear that the data of American users will be shared with the Chinese one. A bill sponsored by four Republicans to that effect has just been passed

See also  Holding the world’s largest nuclear strategic exercise, the United States exaggerated "China’s nuclear threat"|United States|Taiwan Province|China_Sina News

You may also like

The ECB raises rates by 50 basis points....

William and Kate’s jealousy, Meghan’s abortion caused by...

Breakthrough in the Cambridge Dictionary: “It is a...

Twitter, Musk wants to sue the 20-year-old student...

China, hospitals under pressure: doctors and nurses forced...

Niu Niuquan’s annual inventory of listed companies Tencent...

Qatar investigation, Elly Schlein: “The personalities involved were...

Coronavirus, Influenza, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, U.S. Faces “Triple...

Qatargate, media Belgium: Giorgi confesses to handling cash

More than 40,000 railway workers in the UK...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy