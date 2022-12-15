The US Congress aims to ban TikTok from government devices in a rare act of continuity with the intentions of the previous government, that of Donald Trump. And for the same reasons: growing national security concerns, or the fear that the data of American users will be shared with the Chinese one. A bill sponsored by four Republicans to that effect has just been passed
See also Holding the world’s largest nuclear strategic exercise, the United States exaggerated "China’s nuclear threat"|United States|Taiwan Province|China_Sina News