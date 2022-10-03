On October 2, local people in Indonesia mourn the victims

Overseas Network, October 3rd According to Reuters, 125 people, including 17 children, were killed in a clash between fans at the Kanjuluhan Stadium in Malang, Indonesia, on the evening of the 1st. On the 3rd, Indonesia’s chief security minister said at a press conference that an independent team would be set up to investigate the incident.

Indonesia’s Ministry of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection said 17 children have been killed so far in the conflict, and seven others are being treated in hospitals, and the number of casualties could increase. The sisters of the two boys who were killed said that their two younger brothers, aged 14 and 15, were killed in the conflict. They both liked football. “My family and I didn’t expect things to turn out like this.” To mourn the victims, there are Indonesian media ran front-page reports with a black background, with a list of the victims.

On the evening of the 1st, fans clashed in the Kanjuluhan Stadium, and the crowd stampeded in the chaos. The Deputy Governor of Indonesia’s East Java Province said on October 2 that after cross-checking the relevant data of 10 local hospitals, it was found that 125 people were killed in the clashes between fans. An independent investigation team set up by Indonesia will find out what happened and identify the perpetrators. (Li Meng from Overseas Network)

