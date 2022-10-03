live weather

Domestic live

Inner Mongolia, Ningxia, Gansu and other places appear strong winds to cool down, Jianghuai, Jiangnan and other places continue to have high temperatures: Affected by the cold air, compared with 05:00 yesterday, Inner Mongolia, Ningxia, eastern Gansu, central Shaanxi, southern Xinjiang Basin and other places have dropped by 4-8 °C, and central and western Inner Mongolia has dropped by 10-14 °C; 6 to 8 gusts. In addition, yesterday, high temperature weather above 35°C occurred in southern Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, central and western Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, central and eastern Hubei, and southern Chongqing, with 38 to 40.1°C in some areas.

From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, there have been heavy rains or heavy rains in parts of northeastern Sichuan, eastern Gansu, southern Ningxia, northern and southwestern Shaanxi, southern Shanxi, southern Hebei, central Shandong and southern peninsula, western and southern Yunnan, and southern Guangxi. Heavy rain, Sichuan Guangyuan, Shandong Rizhao and Qingdao local heavy rain (100-117 mm).

live abroad

The tropical system on the ocean surface in the northern hemisphere is active, and there are many high temperatures in the Arabian Peninsula and other places in the western United States:The northern hemisphere ocean surface tropical system is active. The strong typhoon “Olu” in the northwest Pacific Ocean made landfall in Vietnam. Hurricane Ian, a Category 3 hurricane in the North Atlantic, made landfall in Florida, the United States. Affected by it, there were heavy to heavy rains in the eastern United States. The intensity of typhoon “Rock” in the northwest Pacific weakened, and “Olena” developed and developed in the northeast Pacific. The western and central United States, northern Mexico, the Brazilian plateau, North Africa, northern West Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, northern Australia, Sumatra and other places have many high temperatures, with the highest temperature exceeding 35 ℃, and some areas reaching 38-40 ℃.

key weather forecast

Domestic key weather

Cold wave to end southern heat

From October 3rd to 4th, there will be a wide range of high-temperature weather processes in Jiangnan, northern South China, Jianghan, Jianghuai and other places. The daily maximum temperature is generally 35-37°C, 38-39°C in some areas, and locally up to 40°C above. After 5 days, affected by the cold air, the high temperature gradually eased.

The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a high temperature yellow warning at 06:00 on October 3: It is estimated that during the day on October 3, the temperature in southern Henan, Anhui, most of Jiangsu, most of Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, most of Zhejiang, Fujian, southern Chongqing, northeastern Guizhou, northeastern Guangxi, and central and northern Guangdong will be 35 °C. The above high temperature weather, among them, the highest temperature in parts of southern Henan, central and southern Anhui, southwestern Jiangsu, central and eastern Hubei, central and eastern Hunan, Jiangxi, central and western Zhejiang, Fujian, and northeastern Guangdong reached a maximum temperature of 37 °C or more, and northern Jiangxi. , The western part of Fujian can reach above 40 ℃ (see Figure 1).

Figure 1 Forecast map of high temperature drop areas across the country (08:00-20:00 on October 3)

Affected by the strong cold air, it is expected that from 08:00 on October 3 to 20:00 on October 6, the temperature in most parts of the central and eastern parts of the country will generally drop by 8 to 12 degrees Celsius. Central and southeastern Inner Mongolia, Northeast China, most of Shaanxi, and northern Shanxi And the southern part, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Huanghuai, Jianghuai, central and northern Hunan, northern Jiangxi, southern Anhui, southern Jiangsu, northern Zhejiang and other places cooled by 12 to 16 °C. Among them, northeastern Jilin, southern Henan, Hubei, and central Anhui Some areas in the north, northwestern Jiangsu, northern Hunan and other places have a cooling rate of more than 18 °C. On the morning of the 6th to the 7th, the minimum temperature line of 0°C will be located in the area from northern North China to the south of Northeast China, and the minimum temperature line of 10°C will be located in the area of ​​northeastern Sichuan, northern Hubei, southern Henan to southern Shandong. There will be winds of magnitude 4 to 6 in the Yangtze River Basin and its north, and gusts of magnitude 7 to 8 in high-altitude areas and rivers and lakes (see Figures 2 and 3). There will be strong winds of magnitude 7 to 9 and gusts of magnitude 10 to 11 in the northern and eastern seas of my country.The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a blue warning for cold waves and a yellow warning for sea gale at 06:00 on October 3.

Figure 2 National strong wind and cooling forecast map (08:00 on October 3rd – 20:00 on the 6th)

Figure 3 National minimum temperature forecast map (08:00 on October 3rd – 20:00 on the 6th)

Strong precipitation in Sichuan, Shaanxi, Henan, Shandong and other places

From October 3 to 4, there were moderate to heavy rains in northeastern Sichuan, central and southern Shaanxi, southern North China, Huanghuai and other places, heavy rains in some areas, and local heavy rains.

The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue rainstorm forecasts at 06:00 on October 3:It is expected that from 08:00 on October 3 to 08:00 on the 4th, there will be heavy rains in parts of southeastern Shanxi, southern Hebei, central and northern Henan, Shandong, northern Jiangsu and Anhui, northwestern Hubei, southern Shaanxi, and northeastern Sichuan Basin. Among them, there were heavy rains and local heavy rains (100-120 mm) in parts of eastern Shandong, northern Jiangsu, western Henan, southern Shaanxi, and northeastern Sichuan Basin. Some of the above-mentioned areas are accompanied by short-term heavy precipitation (the maximum hourly rain intensity is 20-40 mm, and the local area can reach more than 50 mm), and there are local strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds.

Figure 4 Forecast map of heavy rainfall areas across the country (08:00 on October 3rd – 08:00 on October 4th)

Foreign key weather

Heavy rainfall in North Korea, Northwest Mexico and other places

In the next three days, there will be moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in North Korea, the Indo-China Peninsula, the northwestern and southern coasts of Australia, and northwestern Mexico. In addition, there were light to moderate snow and local blizzards in eastern Russia, Alaska, northern Canada, and southern Baffin Island.

Category 2 Hurricane Olena moves north

The Northeast Pacific Class II hurricane “Olena” is located on the ocean about 580 kilometers southeast of Cape San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico at 14:00 on the 2nd, and will slowly move northward at a speed of 5-10 kilometers per hour, with a strong intensity Continue to strengthen.

Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on October 3rd to 08:00 on the 4th,There were heavy rains in parts of southeastern Shanxi, southern Hebei, central and northern Henan, Shandong, northern Jiangsu and Anhui, northwestern Hubei, southern Shaanxi, and northeastern Sichuan Basin. Among them, eastern Shandong, northern Jiangsu, western Henan, southern Shaanxi, There are heavy rains in parts of the northeastern Sichuan Basin and other places, and local heavy rains (100-120 mm). There are 4-6 winds in parts of central Inner Mongolia, North China, Huanghuai, Jianghuai, and northern Jiangnan. There will be strong winds of magnitude 7 to 9 and gusts of magnitude 10 to 11 in the Bohai Sea, the Bohai Strait, and the northern and central waters of the Yellow Sea. There will be thunderstorms and strong winds of magnitude 8 to 10 in parts of the central and western Yellow Sea, the southeastern Shandong Peninsula and the coastal waters of northeastern Jiangsu (see Figure 5).

Figure 5 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on October 3rd – 08:00 on the 4th)

From 08:00 on October 4th to 08:00 on the 5th,There are moderate to heavy rains in parts of southeastern Tibet, northeastern Sichuan Basin, southern Shaanxi, northern Chongqing, northern Hubei, Henan, and northern Anhui. Among them, southeastern Shaanxi, northwestern Hubei, northeastern Sichuan, northern Chongqing and other places There is heavy rain (50-90 mm). There are winds of magnitude 4 to 6 in parts of central and northern Inner Mongolia, central Heilongjiang, Liaodong Peninsula, Shandong Peninsula, eastern Henan, eastern Hubei, northern Hunan, and northern Jiangxi. The Bohai Sea, the Bohai Strait, most of the Yellow Sea, most of the East China Sea, and the Taiwan Strait There will be winds of magnitude 6 to 7 and gusts of magnitude 8 (see Figure 6).

Figure 6 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on October 4th – 08:00 on the 5th)

From 08:00 on October 5th to 08:00 on the 6th,There are moderate to heavy rains in parts of eastern Tibet, northeastern Sichuan, central and northern Chongqing, southern Shaanxi, northern Hubei, most of Henan, central and northern Anhui, and central and northern Jiangsu. 55 mm). There are 4-5 winds in parts of northeastern and central Inner Mongolia, Liaodong Peninsula and other places. Most of the Yellow Sea, most of the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, and the northeastern part of the South China Sea will have winds of magnitude 6 to 7 and gusts of magnitude 8 successively (see Figure 7).

Figure 7 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on October 5th – 08:00 on the 6th)

