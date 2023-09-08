the visit to Odessa for a laboratory for the reconstruction of Ukraine – Corriere TV

First stop, the Transfiguration Cathedral hit by a Russian missile on 23 July

Odessa – The Italian ambassador to Ukraine Pier Francesco Zazo and the special envoy for the reconstruction of Ukraine Davide La Cecilia are today on a mission to Odessa together with the president of the Triennale, the architect Stefano Boeri, the president of Maxxi Alessandro Giuli, the mayor of the city of Gennady Trukhanov and the director of UNESCO for Ukraine, Chiara Dezzi Bardeschi.

The visit takes place in the context of the Triennale and Maxxi initiative, supported by the Prime Minister, the Farnesina and the Ministry of Culture, to set up a Laboratory on the reconstruction of Ukraine. The first stop of the visit was the Cathedral of the Transfiguration hit by a Russian missile on 23 July and then moved on to the more than fifty buildings of high architectural value that were damaged by the bombings.

September 7, 2023

