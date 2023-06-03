The water coffee cream has very few calories and is ready in a snap of your fingers: you’ll love it!

Water coffee cream is what you need at this time of year, it has few calories and is very quick to prepare. Let’s see how to make it.

Summer is upon us and so many people want it keeping fit or follow diets to lose weight and prepare for the ever-closer swimsuit test. In any case you opt for light foods and drinkseven when it comes to coffee.

There are a great many recipes specifically indicated for those who want to stay light and eat few calories for each meal (paying attention to caloric needs) and also for snacks and for small breaks such as the classic coffee break.

Also for the most common drinks we are looking for those with less calories and that they can somehow help deflate or not gain weight, by reducing sugars and fats. Among the many useful recipes is that of water coffee cream.

It is a quick and easy recipe that can be enjoyed in any circumstance, requires very few ingredients and the result will be creamy, tasty and very lightIn fact, the cream in question contains very few calories. Let’s see how to prepare it.

The ingredients for the water coffee cream

Preparing the water coffee cream is very easy, cheap and it will take less than ten minutes to make it. The ingredients for three people I am:

120ml cold or iced water

15 grams of soluble coffee

100 grams of sugar (of your choice)

cocoa (or any option to decorate and add flavor)

How to prepare coffee crema with few calories

To prepare the coffee cream with very few calories you need to use a bowl (it is advisable to use a steel one so that when it is placed in the fridge the cream will be even fresher) and pour cold water insidethen pour the soluble coffee and sugar.

Subsequently you assemble everything without leaving lumps with electric whips, it is advisable to start at an average speed and then increase to maximum. Whip the cream until the mixture does not it will appear very swollen, firm and fluffy just like the coffee creams of bars.

More sugar is added if there is still little sweetness. At this point the cream is ready and can be poured into glasses with a pastry bag or a spoon. For add extra flavor and to decorate the glasses, put the cocoa on the cream or the chosen ingredient and it will be ready to be served and tasted.