VSV/Kolba: OGH refuses compensation for Ischgl 2020

by admin
Consumer Protection Association

Vienna (ots)

No request for a preliminary ruling from the ECJ leads to state liability

The Supreme Court (OGH) published on its website that the federal government would not be held liable for the failure of the multi-organ in Ischgl 2020. He confirms the initial judgments that the epidemic law only protects the general public and not the individual. In its publication, the OGH does not take into account that the plaintiffs have also referred to the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights and that an interpretation by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) would be necessary.

“This rebuff for victims from 45 nations is a deep disappointment for those who have suffered serious damage as a result of the mistakes made by the authorities in Tyrol,” says Peter Kolba, chief lawyer of the consumer protection association (VSV). “The verdict is a license for authorities, who can now do whatever nonsense they can think of during a pandemic.”

“We will analyze the verdict in detail once we have it in full and are now considering taking action against the Republic of Austria with a state liability lawsuit.”

Press contact:

dr Peter Kolba, chairman of the VSV, + 436602002437

Original content from: Verbraucherschutzverein, transmitted by news aktuell

