The Weather in Sicily, sun and good weather with rising temperatures – THE FORECAST

by admin
by blogsicilia.it – ​​46 seconds ago

A high pressure field persists in Sicily guaranteeing stable and sunny weather everywhere for Tuesday 20 June. Summer therefore seems to have definitively entered the island’s circle. Specifically on the Tyrrhenian coast, the Ionian coast, the southern coast, the Apennines and inland areas, mostly clear skies…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The weather in Sicily, sun and good weather with rising temperatures – THE FORECASTS appeared 46 seconds ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

