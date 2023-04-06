And inevitable withdrawal for the conditions that had arisen due to the management of the dossier by the previous administration. This is how the content of the 12-page report that the White House has provided to the Congress American to explain the reasons that led to the president’s decision Joe Biden to order the withdrawal of troops fromAfghanistan. A withdrawal that took place in a manner disordered which caused, between attacks by terrorists of Islamic state and the desperation of the crowds that thronged in and out of the airport buildings Kabulseveral victims among Afghan citizens trying to flee a future underIslamic Emirate of the Taliban.

The decision, we read, was made “necessary by the conditions left by the previous administration” led by Donald Trump, “there was no other possible scenario other than withdrawal”. The document explains that when Biden took office “the Taliban were in the strongest military position since 2001 and controlled almost half of the country”. This situation was due to the gradual but constant disengagement of Washington from all over the Middle East and Central Asia wanted by Trump when still United States and Taliban leaders were trying to optimize the Doha Accordsnever fully realized. From this experience, adds the White House, it was understood that “the priority is at early evacuations when faced with a deteriorating security situation.” The Pentagon then explains how in the months leading up to the end of the mission in Afghanistan, the administration chose not to circulate “loudly and publicly” the worst-case scenario that was emerging to avoid signaling a lack of confidence in the Afghan government.

Added to the difficulties caused by the deterioration of the situation is the fact that some of the information provided to President Biden “was wrong”, explained the spokesman for the American National Security Council, John Kirbyillustrating the report. “Biden asked his national security advisers many questions and some of the answers turned out to be fallacious,” she added. That being the case, the president “refused to send another generation of Americans to fight a war that should have ended for the United States years ago.” For this reason, a year and a half after the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the decision taken remains for Biden “the right one” and from which “lessons have been drawn that are already being applied”.