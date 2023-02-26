Giovanni Toti, you are president of a region, Liguria, which has the third largest number of establishments in Italy. What do you think of the surgery of the head of state?

“I find it obvious after the pronouncement of the Council of State and some judicial offices which, in various ways, had made one point clear: the superordinate European legislation must be followed and not the national one”.

But didn’t the center-right promise it during the electoral campaign?

â€˜Actually, I have made enemies of many for claiming the opposite. I hope that it will be a lesson to many and that it will be understood that there is always a well-founded risk of winning in elections».

And now?

“Unlike Giorgia Meloni, who was able to speak the language of truth, someone induces false hopes.”

Who is it referring to?

«A transversal majority part: a piece of the League, one of FI, left-wing exponents of Regions that have many establishments. They continue to tell, to build merits, things that we will never be able to keep».

What to do?

â€œYou have to have the courage to tell the truth. Whatever the Parliament manages to legislate, unless it disregards the European directive, it will never be applied by the Courts. And it will only produce illusions.’

What solution does he envisage for the enraged bathers?

â€œConsider concessions according to value. Evaluating prestigious establishments and small remote rocks that can only be reached on foot in the same way is enormous. I think it is possible to reason with the EU by explaining that some are not attractive from an economic point of view and should be considered environmental volunteering». See also Stefano Pontecorvo, the Italian who is managing the Kabul airport during the crisis

What should the premier do?

â€˜Take your time. Map our coasts and see the characteristics of each establishment. Which ones are family-run and which ones in terms of turnover and employees can fall under the rules of competition».

To curb the power of multinationals?

â€œSome are already here. Then it is clear that we need to discuss the construction of tenders with the EU. We on the beach want to eat spaghetti with clams, not cheeseburgers. So you can ask to take human investment, experience, family management, quality into account in the scores».