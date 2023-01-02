China News Service, January 2. According to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory, from the 2nd to the 5th, there were light to moderate haze in the central and southern parts of North China, Huanghuai and other places. Severe haze. Affected by the South Branch Trough and the southward cold air, from the 2nd to the 4th, it will be rainy and snowy in the southwest and other places.

Rain and snow occurred in southwest China and northern Xinjiang yesterday

From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, light to moderate snow or sleet occurred in parts of the northeastern Sichuan plateau, northeastern Yunnan, northwestern Guizhou, southwestern Hubei, southern Shaanxi, and northern Xinjiang.

There is haze or fog in the Huanghuai and Sichuan Basin in the southern part of North China this morning

This morning, light to moderate haze and local heavy haze occurred in southern Hebei, southern Shanxi, western Shandong, Henan, northern Anhui, southern Jiangsu, eastern Hubei, and central Shaanxi; parts of the Sichuan Basin, eastern Yunnan, and western Guizhou There was heavy fog with visibility less than 1 km in the area, and local visibility was less than 200 meters.

There are smog in Huanghuai, Jianghuai and other places in the central and southern part of North China

From the 2nd to the 5th, there were light to moderate haze in the central and southern part of North China, Huanghuai and other places, and severe haze in parts of the southern part of North China, the central and western part of the Huanghuai, and the Fenwei Plain; from the night of the 2nd to the 5th to the next morning During the time period, there will be heavy fog in parts of eastern Henan, southwestern Shanxi, Guanzhong of Shaanxi, and northern Jiangsu and Anhui. On the 6th, affected by the cold air, the diffusion conditions in the above-mentioned areas improved, and the haze weather weakened and dissipated.

Rainy and snowy weather in Southwest China and other places

Affected by the southern branch trough and the cold air coming down from the south, from the 2nd to the 4th, there will be more cloudy, rainy and snowy weather in southwest China and other places. Among them, there will be light snow or rain clips in parts of eastern Tibet, western Sichuan plateau, eastern northwest China, and northern Yunnan. Snow, moderate snow locally; light rain in the east and south of Southwest China, the north and west of Jiangnan, and the central part of South China. In addition, in the next three days, some areas in northern Xinjiang will experience light to moderate snow and local heavy snow.

Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on January 2 to 08:00 on January 3, there were light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of northern Xinjiang, northern and eastern Tibet, southern Qinghai, southeastern Gansu, northern Sichuan plateau, and northeastern Yunnan. There was light rain and local moderate rain in parts of the east and south of Southwest China, the north and south of Jiangnan, the central part of South China, the north-central part of Hainan Island, and Taiwan Island. There are 4-5 winds in parts of central Inner Mongolia, northern Hebei, eastern Heilongjiang, Liaodong Peninsula, Shandong Peninsula and other places. There will be strong winds of magnitude 6-7 and gusts of magnitude 8-9 in the southern part of the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, the Bashi Strait, most of the South China Sea, the Qiongzhou Strait, and the Beibu Gulf. Up to level 8~9, gust level 10.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on January 2-08:00 on January 3).Image source: Central Meteorological Observatory website

From 08:00 on January 3 to 08:00 on January 4, there were light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of northern Xinjiang, northern and eastern Tibet, central Qinghai, eastern Gansu, and southwestern Shaanxi. Among them, northern Xinjiang, etc. The local area is as large as Blizzard (10-12mm). There was light rain in parts of eastern Sichuan, southern Shaanxi, Chongqing, central and northern Guizhou, northeastern Yunnan, southwestern Hubei, northwestern Hunan, eastern Guangxi, northern Guangdong, and central and eastern Taiwan Island. There are 4-6 winds in parts of central Inner Mongolia, northern Hebei, eastern Heilongjiang, Liaodong Peninsula, Shandong Peninsula and other places. There will be strong winds of magnitude 6~7 and gusts of magnitude 8~9 in the southern part of the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, the Bashi Strait, most of the South China Sea, and the Beibu Gulf. Level 9, gust 10.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on January 3rd to 08:00 on January 4th).Image source: Central Meteorological Observatory website

From 08:00 on January 4th to 08:00 on January 5th, there were light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of northern Xinjiang, eastern Tibet, southern Qinghai, and northwestern Sichuan. The ground is as large as a blizzard (10-12 mm). Most of the Sichuan Basin, Chongqing, Guizhou, western Hubei, most of Hunan, northern Guangxi, southern Anhui, northern Zhejiang, and central and eastern Taiwan Island had light rain and local moderate rain. There are 4 to 5 winds in parts of central Inner Mongolia. The southern part of the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, the Bashi Strait, and most of the South China Sea will have strong winds of magnitude 6-7 and gusts of magnitude 8-9. Rafale 10.

National precipitation forecast map (from 08:00 on January 4th to 08:00 on January 5th).Image source: Central Meteorological Observatory website

