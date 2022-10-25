There is still strong rain and snow in the eastern part of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and cold air will affect North China and Northeast China

1. Weather

1. Domestic reality

Significant snowfall occurred in parts of Qinghai, Tibet:From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, there were moderate to heavy snowfalls in the central and eastern parts of Tibet and southern Qinghai, and local blizzards in the Shannan area of ​​Tibet; moderate to heavy rains in southeastern Tibet and northwestern Yunnan; heavy to heavy rains in southeastern Hainan Island, Heavy rain (100-126 mm).

2. Live abroad

Local heavy precipitation in Central Africa, Western Australia, eastern Australia and other places：In the past 24 hours, there have been heavy to heavy rains in parts of eastern Central Africa, eastern Bolivia in South America and southwestern Brazil, the Malay Peninsula, Sumatra, and southern Indian Peninsula.

Second, the key weather forecast

1. Domestic key weather

(1) There is still strong rain and snow in the eastern part of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

From the 25th to the 26th, due to the combined influence of the Bay of Bengal storm and the southern branch trough, there will be strong rain and snow in eastern Tibet, southeastern Qinghai, and western Sichuan Plateau, among which southeastern Qinghai, northeastern Tibet, and northern Sichuan plateau There are moderate to heavy snow or sleet, local heavy snow or heavy snow; there are moderate to heavy rain and local heavy rain in southeastern Tibet, northwestern Yunnan and other places.

In addition, in the next three days, most of the southwest region, Jianghan and other places will be cloudy and rainy.

(2) Cold air will affect North China and Northeast China

From the 25th to the 27th, affected by the cold air, there will be light rain or sleet in the central and southern parts of North China and Northeast China, and the temperature will drop by 4~8℃. 4-5 winds and 6-7 gusts.

2. Foreign key weather

（1）Heavy snowfall in northwestern and northeastern North America

In the next three days, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in the western United States, western and southern Alaska, western Canada, Baffin Island, the coastal plains of Hudson Bay, northern Labrador Peninsula and other places, and local heavy snow. In addition, there were moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in the central and eastern United States, the northwestern part of the Indo-China Peninsula, the Malay Peninsula, Sumatra, and the tropical islands of Southeast Asia.

（2）Heavy rain in eastern Australia, persistent heat in the north

In the next three days, there will be moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in eastern Australia and other places. In addition, parts of northern Australia and northern West Africa have high temperatures of 35 to 37 °C, and the local daily maximum temperature exceeds 40 °C.

3. Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on October 25th to 08:00 on the 26th,There are light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang along the Tianshan Mountains, and eastern Qinghai-Tibet Plateau. Among them, there are heavy snowstorms (10-18 in parts of northeastern Tibet, southern Qinghai, and northern Sichuan plateau). mm). There are moderate to heavy rains in parts of southeastern Tibet, western Sichuan Plateau, western Yunnan, southern Shaanxi, Hainan Island and other places. Among them, there are local heavy rains (50-85 mm) in southeastern Tibet and northwestern Yunnan. There are winds of magnitude 4 to 6 in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia, northern Tibet, and northern Hebei (see Figure 1).

From 08:00 on October 26th to 08:00 on the 27th,There were light to moderate snow or sleet and local heavy snow in the Altay Mountains of Xinjiang and the areas along the Tianshan Mountains, northern Tibet, eastern and southern Qinghai, and northern Sichuan plateau. Most of the Northeast, most of the Southwest, the southeastern part of the Northwest, the western part of Huanghuai, Jianghan, Jianghuai, the northern part of Jiangnan, Hainan Island, Taiwan Island and other places have light to moderate rain. There are 4-6 winds in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang and other places (see Figure 2).

From 08:00 on October 27th to 08:00 on the 28th,There were light to moderate snowfalls in parts of northern Xinjiang and the areas along the Tianshan Mountains, eastern Tibet, eastern Qinghai, and northern Sichuan Plateau. Among them, there was heavy snow locally in the Altay Mountains of Xinjiang. There were light to moderate rains in parts of western Inner Mongolia, eastern Northwest China, western Huanghuai, Jianghan, northern and western Jiangnan, and most of Southwest China, with heavy rain locally (see Figure 3).

4. Influence and Concern

1. Strong rain and snow weather and adverse effects in Tibet, Qinghai, Sichuan, Yunnan and other places from the 25th to the 26th;

2. On the 25th, the adverse effects of strong offshore winds in the East China Sea and South China Sea and strong rainfall in Hainan Island;

3. On the 25th and 27th, the cold air will affect Northeast China, North China and other places, pay attention to the impact of precipitation and strong winds and cooling weather;

4. Pay attention to the changing trend of atmospheric diffusion conditions in North China, Huanghuai and other places;

5. The development trend and impact of meteorological drought in Jiangnan and northern South China;

6. Autumn forest grassland and urban fire prevention meteorological services.

