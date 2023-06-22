“They are over there, let’s keep looking”- Corriere TV

The search coordinator: «We are searching in the area where the noises were detected»

Race against time to rescue the five people trapped aboard the submarine Titan, lost off the coast of Canada during a voyage to the wreck of the Titanic ocean liner. The remaining oxygen should run out in the next few hours.

“I think, when you’re in the middle of a search and rescue case, there’s always hope. That’s why we do what we’re doing,” said Captain Jamie Frederick, chief coordinator of the US Coast Guard. “The good news, what I can tell you, we are searching the area where the noises were detected and will continue to do so,” Frederick added. (LaPresse)

June 22, 2023 – Updated June 22, 2023 , 08:44 am

