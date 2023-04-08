Home World They break down the door of an apartment during an eviction and find themselves in the house of the police commissioner of Rome: “It’s not your grandmother’s. Where are we?”
World



by admin


Break-in by mistake at the home of the questore of Rome, Carmine Belfiore, during an executive eviction in Ostia. The newspaper tells it ‘The Republic‘, explaining that the story concerns the case of a student who, having inherited an apartment from her grandmother, had started a tug of war with the tenant who did not pay the rent, eventually obtaining an executive eviction. In recent days, the girl, the bailiff, a locksmith and, as expected, also the forces of order and a 118 ambulance, showed up in Ostia, but the young woman does not seem to remember the exterior of the house. Having reached the address, the bailiff, not receiving an answer on the intercom or at the door, gave the order to pick the lock. Once inside, however, the young woman realized that they had entered the wrong house: “But this isn’t grandma’s house. Which apartment did we enter?” he exclaimed. To which, amid general embarrassment and after a series of checks, it turned out that it was the house of the quaestor of Rome, Carmine Belfiore. Having established the misunderstanding, the case was closed, concludes the newspaper, and perhaps the whole story will have ended up making Belfiore smile too.



