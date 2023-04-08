Home News in Italy over 400 a year for automotive technologies
in Italy over 400 a year for automotive technologies

in Italy over 400 a year for automotive technologies

The report with the UIBM sector data is online

Since 2009 there have been over 5 thousand applications for patent deposited in Italy in the field automotive, with an average of more than 400 a year. This is what emerges from the report “Patents in the automotive sector (2009-2021)” published by the Italian Patent and Trademark Office and available online for consultation.

The report examines all technologies that can be found in currently mass-produced vehicles, including connectivity and automated driving features.

Most of the applications come from the North-West of the country and concern, in particular, tyres, but there are also numerous patents relating to rotation joints, clutches, brakes and vehicle gearboxes.

If the nationality of the applicant is considered, the most represented country is Italy, followed by Germany, Belgium and Switzerland.

