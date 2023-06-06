They paint the largest mural in Western Serbia Info

A wolf on a crane at a height of 30 meters depicts the gray silos in the center of the city of Čačak.

An unusual scene can be seen from the beginning of June in the very center of Čačak. Next to the old and gray silos of the former Žitopromet, a crane stands every day, and in it artists climb to a height of more than 30 meters with brushes and buckets of paint in their hands. It is they who create a masterpiece with their skillful hands that will forever change the appearance of this part of the city and paint the largest mural in Western Serbia, all within the framework of the Days of Urban Culture festival. Vuk Đurić is, so to speak, the master craftsman for now who, together with three other colleagues, will work on creating a scene to be proud of.

“The weather makes it very difficult for us, when it rains you are completely wet, you stand in the wind, and you summon lightning in a small metal box that keeps you aloft, when it’s hot then you are wet as a cork again. The challenge is great, but so is our will and the desire for all of this to turn out exactly as we planned. We are fighting for everything to be as it should be. This painting of the silo is actually the realization of our wish as artists, because five years ago we said that we would like to do murals right there, and now we have made it happen,” Vuk told RINU.

The painting started on June 1st, and it is planned to be finished by June 20th, of course if the weather permits. Exactly in the middle, on June 10, a punk-rock concert will be held at that place on the Days of Urban Culture, and this place will thus gain a completely new dimension. Four artists will work on this fantastic project, and the agreement that is respected is that local, national and foreign creators will be shown at work. Thus, after Vuk, the twin brothers from Belgrade will take over the baton, and then an artist from Germany will arrive.

“The most important thing in painting the murals on the silos was the choice of colors, because they were gray all these years. After the artists who will work were selected, the concept was also chosen, and three batteries will be painted, which will actually be a symbol of unity, harmony and collaboration between artists, which is very difficult to achieve nowadays,” added VuK.

By the way, this young man from Čača has been doing street art for years, and he has left his mark on the walls not only of Serbia, but also of Europe and the world. As he says, he never counted, but if he started the figure would most likely reach 1,000 painted murals.

“The last one was Vietnam, which left a lasting impression on me, now I’m going to Japan, and later to South America. However, I’m most proud of the fact that Čačak is a city of murals, because at this year’s Days of Urban Culture, the hundredth mural was painted, and by the jubilee, the tenth next year’s festival, we plan to have about 130 murals painted, which is a really big deal,” concludes this artist.

