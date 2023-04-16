Third pole, rags fly. Calenda: «Never been to Arabia to take money from a murderer». Renzi: indecorous show

Italia by Emilia Patta Before announcing the press blackout, Calenda attacks Renzi again: “I have never taken a guarantee notice and I have never taken money from dictators and assassins”. He replies: «I was a monster even six months ago, when he needed the symbol to present the lists». Negotiations underway in the Senate for an autonomous group of Italia Viva

And now press silence, indeed no. Senator’s day and Action leader Charles Calenda now a former leader of a Third Pole killed by self-inflicted wounds, start with reading the newspapers. And in particular with the reading of some interviews of Renziani in varying degrees critical of him. “From Italia Viva indecorous show, now we maintain a rigid press blackout”, is the line he gives to him. Then he thinks again. In particular, the senator’s interview with the press sent him into a rage Francis Bonifazitreasurer of Iv and always one of the managers closest to Matthew Renzi : «Always on TV and never in Parliament. Carlo is structurally unreliable,” reads the headline.

Calenda on the attack «I never received a warranty notice»



And so Calenda takes over the computer and writes a post on Facebook that goes beyond the now full-blown divorce, touching on issues of judicial interest: «In my professional life I have never received notices of guarantee / indictments / convictions despite having roles of responsibility . I have not personally accepted money from anyone, least of all from foreign dictators and autocrats. I have not taken party funding from foreign speculators and schemers. I have never met a magistrate except for reasons of service. I have never entered the subdivisions of the CSM ».

«For Bonino’s ego, I recommend reading Pannella again»



Naturally, Renzi is in the crosshairs. But there is also some for the radical leader Emma Boninowho in the past few hours recalled Calenda’s “about-turn” of last summer, when after only 5 days he tore up the agreement signed with the Pd of Enrico Letta and with the radicals of Più Europa to present themselves to politics with Renzi. “Egos and quarrelsomeness have nothing to do with it. All politicians have an ego. For that of Bonino, I recommend reading Pannella again».

“Never took money from Khashoggi’s killer”



Then the final lunge, replying to the accusation of absenteeism made by Bonifazi. «Ps: to Bonifazi who accuses me of absences. It is a ranking made over 25 days of votes that has already been surpassed. When I wasn’t in the Senate I was making initiatives on the territory for Action and IV. I wasn’t in Miami with Trump’s son-in-law or in Saudi taking money from theKhashoggi’s killer», he writes, always having Renzi and his activity as a lecturer abroad in his sights. Then the promise: «From today, Action goes into press blackout. We leave the slime to those who are comfortable with it».

Renzi: I show even when he needed me for lists



Renzi’s reply comes with his traditional E-news, and at this point it is to be expected. «I am writing to apologize to all my friends who believe in reformism and in the Third Pole for this week’s indecorous spectacle… I think that whoever was responsible for this failure should apologise. And I do it – for my part – with the awareness that I have done everything up to the last minute to avoid the disaster».

Then the direct response to Calenda’s attacks: «In these hours Carlo Calenda is continuing to attack me on a personal level, with the same criticisms that the executioners have been using for months. These are posts and tweets typical of the grillini, not of the liberal democrats. However I do not reply. If I am a monster today, I was also a monster six months ago when the Italia Viva symbol was needed to present the lists. If I am a monster today, I was also a monster when I supported Calenda as leader of the Third Pole, as a candidate for mayor of Rome, as a member of the European Parliament. Or even when I appointed him deputy minister, ambassador, minister».

Now Più Europa is looking to Renzi for the Europeans



We are beyond the end credits of a film which, it should be remembered, believed by two and a half million voters. The bridges only blown first of all for the bridgemen at work in the last few hours to mend: Enrico Costa and Maria Stella Gelmini for Action, Elena Bonetti and Ettore Rosato for Iv. The bridges, for Calenda, are also blown with the radicals of Più Europa, who are already looking to Renzi to overcome the 4% barrier foreseen for the Europeans. And Renzi also looks at the small leg of the European liberals of Sandro Gozi, Andrea Marcucci, Oscar Giannino and Giuseppe Benedetto. Finally, bridges have effectively been blown for both in Parliament too: how will it be possible to continue working together in groups?

Renzi in search of the sixth senator



In the past few hours, both Calenda and Renzi had declared in favor of maintaining single groups – and therefore of the substantial funding of the Chambers reserved for groups, around 50 thousand euros a year for each elected member, and above all of the political visibility for interventions in the Chamber and the presence in Group Leaders – but after the last reciprocal trips it is a politically unsustainable situation. The Chamber (9 Renzians and 12 Calendians) would need 20 heads but the division is possibly possible through a derogation from the President of the Chamber Lorenzo Fontana, who has already granted it to the Italian Left and We Moderates. In the Senate (5 Renzians and 4 Calendians) only 6 heads are needed and it seems that some senators have already been paid attention by Renzi to reach the quorum (the name of Dafne Musolino from the South calls North).

The problem of the symbol in the Senate and the role of La Russa



The problem of the symbol remains, from which only the president of the Chamber Ignazio La Russa, with whom Renzi has always had good personal relations regardless of political distances, can decide to derogate: at Palazzo Madama the regulation provides that the new groups they can form only if they refer to a list present in the elections, and this is why in the last legislature to form the Italia Viva group Renzi relied on the symbol of the socialists of Riccardo Nencini. Be that as it may, if Renzian revenge is to be, it will be served cold.

Emilia Patta

