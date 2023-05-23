this is how Prigozhin won Putin’s trust (and allows himself to call him “grandfather”) – breaking latest news

The “conqueror of Bakhmut», as he now seems to want to paint himself in the eyes of the Russians, has decided in the last few hours to slightly tone down his tone towards the Army and the Minister of Defence. Especially because Yevgeny Prigozhin wants to withdraw his militiamen from the destroyed city and entrust its control to the regular Armed Forces within a few days. “Because he knows that otherwise he would be torn apart,” say the Ukrainians. Because Wagner’s men must “rest in the rear” while awaiting new difficult assignments, according to the version of the former restaurateur, former robber and thief who became indomitable fighter on behalf of Vladimir Putin.

And certainly having handed the lord of the Kremlin the only significant victory on the field for many months now increases his quotations enormously, even if in Moscow there are probably more those who would like to take him out than those who love him. But Prigozhin and the private army for which the name of the great German musician was chosen have for some time now been an essential tool in Vladimir Vladimirovich’s strategy of power and conquest. Which he fully understood inadequacy of the official structures and for this reason he tolerates going outside Prigozhin’s lines, even when he speaks, obviously referring to him, of a “happy grandfather convinced that everything is fine”. And he wonders, «purely hypothetically», if it will not then come out that «this grandfather is a co… licensed».

The fact is that for many years, at least since 2014, Prigozhin has been bringing home results, with absolutely unorthodox methods that the other lieutenants of the Tsar cannot even imagine.

Before the birth of the private militia, created by the former lieutenant colonel of the GRU (the military espionage service) Dmitry Utkin (Wagner was his nom de guerre) and used in the invasion of the Crimea and in the Donbass. Then the initiatives, still partially underway, in various African countries, above all the Central African Republic and Libya, as well as in Syria.