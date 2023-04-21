this is how “the Brazilian”, suspected of the Tisi murder, is described

Bruno Macchi, known as “the Brazilian”, has been described as “very cooperative” from the first minutes of the interrogation with the investigators. Thus the prosecutor Massimo Lia spoke of the 28-year-old, seriously suspected of being responsible for the heinous murder of Luca Tisi, which took place around 5 in the morning on Saturday 15 April. In these early days of the investigation, from the moment the circle began to close around Macchi, the forces of order have been trying to reconstruct the reasons behind the crime. The motive, however, at the moment there is not. Did the two know each other? If yes, what was the relationship between them? If they didn’t know each other, on the other hand, what prompted Macchi (since at the moment the principle of presumption of innocence applies) to massacre him with thirty stab wounds and a lethal blow to the head?

In recent days there have been many people who have spent words in memory of Tisi, well known by those who lived and worked in the area and described as a polite and respectful person. But there are also many perplexities that fuel the figure of Macchi. Italian citizen of Brazilian origin, 28 years old residing in Udine and known for having worked as a waiter in various bars and restaurants in the city and province. “Eccentric but quiet person“, defined the prosecutor Lia reporting a result from first investigations. The man was stopped by the police while he was in an apartment in via Tiberio Deciani: it is precisely the residents and those who work in this street who have outlined an initial description of him. “At night there was a continuous coming and going, it often happened that people rang my doorbell because they got the wrong house number“, he told us a neighbor, resident in the area for a year and a half. “I’ve never seen the shutters open in that flat since I’ve lived here“. To know him best, as a frequenter of his restaurant, is the owner of Pizza In Arrivano. Today, however, with the confirmation of Macchi’s arrest, via Deciani has fallen into silence. The pizzeria by the slice has remained closed, so like the stationery store and the barbershop little desire to talk and a lot of disbelief. The thing we hear most often is that the 28-year-old is a man”extravagant” but considered incapable of committing such a crime. A colleague of his describes him as “strange, a little childish and often lonely“.

However, Bruno Macchi is also known by some exhibitors from the former Capitol gallery, where Tisi spent his nights and was brutally murdered, who confirmed that he frequented the area. It is also from this information that the investigators move to understand what happened that night: from the camera footage it was deduced that whoever committed the murder took four minutes to kill Tisi, before leaving the tunnel and heading towards the canal .

The door of the pizzeria, closed

As regards the investigations, the prosecutor Massimo Lia confirmed this morning that it is too late to scientifically understand whether, on the night of the crime, Macchi was under the influence of substances details. “An analysis can be carried out, assuming he gives his consent, to verify if traces are found, but having data of this kind would have no meaning for the purposes of attributing responsibility. The man has not given any elements to think that was in an altered situation“, concluded Lia.







