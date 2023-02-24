Home World Thomas Lee, billionaire financier found dead in his office
World

by admin
WASHINGTON. US billionaire financier Thomas Lee has been found dead in what is suspected to be a suicide. The announcement was made by the family, according to US media reports. According to New York Postthe 78-year-old financier, a pioneer in the private equity business, shot himself in his Manhattan office but police have not yet established the cause of death.

