12
WASHINGTON. US billionaire financier Thomas Lee has been found dead in what is suspected to be a suicide. The announcement was made by the family, according to US media reports. According to New York Postthe 78-year-old financier, a pioneer in the private equity business, shot himself in his Manhattan office but police have not yet established the cause of death.
See also The international community looks at China's optimization of epidemic prevention and control measures｜Share market opportunities and promote prosperity and development-International-中工网