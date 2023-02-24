He Governor of the department of Magdalena, Carlos Caicedocelebrated the preclusion of the investigation against him for alleged participation in the murder of three members of the University of Magdalena in collaboration with paramilitary groups.

“they end 20 years of infamy and our innocence is confirmed in the face of the lies that tried to dirty our name,” Caicedo said at a press conference this Friday at the Casa del Magdalena in Bogotá.

The Governor said that this victory also belongs to the people who “for two decades have accompanied us and did not fall into the trap”, to point out that the decision of the Prosecutor’s Office is a “new defeat” to the Colombian extreme right and to “the mafia clans of the politics of the country and the Caribbean”.

“We are sure that new accusations will come,” said Caicedo, who indicated that after the ruling in his favor “new assemblies appeared” after the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office announced last week that it will charge the governor, an ally of President Gustavo Petro. , as well as two of his predecessors for alleged acts of corruption committed between 2013 and 2019.

The entity explained that the facts of what it calls “Theft of Magdalena” have to do with at least five contracting processes that were carried out “in a capricious manner” and that exceeded 457,000 million pesos (about 95 million dollars today). .

Carlos Caicedo pointed out that the new accusations are due to the proximity of the electionsThat is why he said that the new processes are part of “a judicial war” against him.

It should be remembered that the facts of the investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office involve the death of the student Hugo Maduro in 2000, the vice-rector Julio Otero in 2001 and the dean Roque Morelli in 2002, together with other students and officials of the institution who had allegedly criticized the management of Caicedo when he served as rector of the alma mater.

The prosecuting body decided to preclude the investigation against him as “doubts subsist” of his alleged role in the homicides and when the time established by law to investigate the facts expired.

According to the 183-page document, “there is no new or different evidence that indicates the responsibility of the accused” and “before the expiration of the investigation term and the subsistence of doubts, these must be resolved in favor of Caicedo, issuing a resolution of estoppel.”

More than 130 investigations against Caicedo have rested in the Prosecutor’s Office, who pointed out that in the vast majority “they have shown the truth in the face of false accusations” and “they have declared us innocent” of that persecution that has not only been against him but also against his Fuerza Ciudadana movement and his political ideas, in his words.