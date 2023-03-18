Not even the time to dispose of the adrenaline of Oporto and that of the Champions League draw that Inter must immediately focus on a game that is certainly not trivial. Tomorrow evening Juventus arrive at the Meazza, in full run-up to hook up to the European train and the Nerazzurri’s goal will be to defend second place in the standings. Meanwhile Simon Inzaghi today he is the protagonist of the pre-race press conference. Follow his words.

The European clashes have drained energy but given both Inter and Juve mental strength and confidence.

“Surely, we know what this match represents for the club and the fans. Two teams who are in good shape are competing, there will be running, aggression and determination as happens in certain matches”.

Allegri says that on the field they are second +3 on Inter. Do you consider Juventus second or seventh?

“We consider them a great team, complete with very strong players. We respect them, we faced them in very heartfelt finals. We will also have two Coppa Italia matches ahead of us. We know how important mental preparation is and with Juve it will be more so”.

How much can the enthusiasm of Do Dragao weigh? Can the April that awaits you be a boost?

“Qualification is a great pride but we know that the period is intense and there are tiredness and injuries. Now we need to look to tomorrow, a very important match for our career. From the second half we will have an intense April, there will be another 16 games for sure and let’s hope there are a few more. I’ll need all of them, hoping in the single game to have more and more to increase my choices”.

More worried about absences on defense or lapses after great performances?

“That’s a fact, after important games we suffered drops. We worked two and a half days, among those in the Champions League race we’ll be the busiest in April. We need to grow and improve. Tomorrow we won’t have Skriniar, Gosens and Bastoni, other players they will have to be evaluated in today’s session. But I’m confident, we know the importance of tomorrow’s match”.

Can you really dream of a great season finale in the Champions League?

“We all hope so, but as a coach my only thoughts are Juventus. We are proud of Oporto for ourselves, for the club and the fans, but the focus is on the championship. We want to do well in the last match of a terrible cycle “.

At what stage is Lukaku? Can you expose yourself on his whereabouts?

“He’s increasing playing time, it was very important to qualify for the Champions League. In the first leg against Porto he scored, he played over 90 minutes in La Spezia, he entered well in Oporto. Then I have to make choices each time, but I’m very happy Correa has also been training well for four days, we’ll need everyone.”

In Oporto, Inter risked only in the final. In the other games he risked going too far during the match. Can you find a balance to attack and not take risks?

“Absolutely, we need to improve. Games are made up of transitions, many goals are conceded when you have the ball. We’re working on it. In Oporto we suffered between the 93rd and 97th minute, Marcano also went to help ‘striker. In attack we could have done better but we played a very important eighth against a strong team coming back from a bad defeat”.

Stramacccioni told me that in Juve Di Maria raises the quality of the team. Tomorrow there should be, have you thought of any cages?

“We all know Di Maria, World Champion, South American… He’s a great player, but in Juve’s last match with Kean and Vlahovic he was excellent, then there’s Chiesa, maybe Milik. They have huge potential, a squad very important with players who can change the fate of the game. Maximum attention will be needed, Di Maria like others will be observed in a special way”.

Do you feel second in the standings or is it legitimate that you feel cheerful?

“I’m looking at the standings now, then there are judicial proceedings and the bodies in charge that are working. We will see what happens, we hope it will happen soon because all the teams need clarity”.

Does so many Italians ahead in Europe lead us to re-evaluate the value of Serie A?

“We needed it, we all played great games and we deserve compliments. We have to continue, the more Italy goes on in Europe the better it is for our movement”.

Thinking about how Allegri plays, it is possible that he is further back to call for Inter’s pressing. Have you thought about this situation? What do you carry in your heart after Oporto?

“The happiness of my boys, we knew we had done something important. At the end of the match, I talked about the last 12 years, when Inter missed the quarter-finals. I know Inter’s history well. As for Juve, a sometimes he waits for you, others he comes to get you with midfielders with a great pace. The game will not have a defined track and we will have to be good at reading it”.

How are you and the team experiencing the criticism after qualifying?

“After Oporto it wasn’t an outburst, my concern but at the same time the certainty is that we work every day for the good of Inter. We know that there will always be criticism for better or for worse, then those to evaluate and those to be discarded a priori”.

Do you like to think that the players have given everything for you too?

“This group has done very good things and I’m very satisfied, but beyond the personalities we have to think only in terms of Inter and the fans who are the base. We know that we did well in the Champions League and that we had to do more in the league This is football and we must all be good, starting with me and going further.”