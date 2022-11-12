Home World Tiffany Trump and Naomi Biden, the double wedding of the two girls of America
World

Tiffany Trump and Naomi Biden, the double wedding of the two girls of America

by admin
Tiffany Trump and Naomi Biden, the double wedding of the two girls of America

Two different stories with many points in common. Yet their surnames couldn’t be further away, one is called Tiffany Trump (and owes its name to the US jewelry house), the other Naomi Biden (apparently like her aunt who died in 1971). One is the fourth daughter of the former president of the United States Donald Trumpborn in 1993 from the marriage with his second wife Marla Maples and considered for years the “forgotten daughter”; the other is the granddaughter of Joe Bidenalso born in 1993 from the second son of the US president, Hunter Bidene Kathleen Buhle.

See also  Moldova requests entry into the EU

You may also like

Ukraine latest news. Use: Extraordinary victory in Kherson....

Cruise ship with 800 Covid positives docks in...

Biden calls for global action to tackle climate...

Former Speaker Gingrich: The House of Representatives will...

Midterm elections, Democrats win in Arizona: parity in...

Usa, killed pregnant woman to take fetus: sentenced...

Biden: China curbs North Korea’s worst trends

Cop27, Biden apologizes for the Trump era. But...

Kherson returns to Ukraine, the arrival of Kiev...

“The withdrawal from Kherson is not a humiliation.”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy