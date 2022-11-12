Two different stories with many points in common. Yet their surnames couldn’t be further away, one is called Tiffany Trump (and owes its name to the US jewelry house), the other Naomi Biden (apparently like her aunt who died in 1971). One is the fourth daughter of the former president of the United States Donald Trumpborn in 1993 from the marriage with his second wife Marla Maples and considered for years the “forgotten daughter”; the other is the granddaughter of Joe Bidenalso born in 1993 from the second son of the US president, Hunter Bidene Kathleen Buhle.