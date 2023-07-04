Home » TIM Foundation, donation to the Pirazzini School in Faenza for post-flood reconstruction
by admin
Approved a contribution of 300 thousand euros for the renovation of some rooms damaged by the flood

TIM Foundation intervenes to help Emilia-Romagna and approves a donation in favor of the Municipality of Faenza to be used for the restoration of the ‘Pirazzini Primary School’ which has suffered considerable damage from the recent flood. In particular, the Foundation chaired by Salvatore Rossi and led by the Director General Giorgia Floriani owill offer financial support of 300,000 euros for the renovation of the premises on the ground floor of the school (kitchen, gym, ceramic laboratory, supplementary activities laboratory and some classrooms).

Massimo IsolaMayor of Faenza declared: “A heartfelt thanks to the TIM Foundation for this generous contribution. Even this very important reality, like other Italian private and productive subjects, felt the need to lend us a hand in the regeneration process of our city after the terrible floods that devastated Faenza in the month of May.

Massimo Isola Mayor of Faenza and Salvatore Rossi President of the TIM Foundation

In particular, we have decided to allocate the generous contribution of the TIM Foundation to the Pirazzini elementary school to restore the entire ground floor which houses study rooms, activity laboratories, the kitchen area, the canteen and the courtyard which is so precious for playful moments girls and boys who attend this educational centre. The restart must arise from teamwork between public bodies, associations and the world of private companies to work together so as to be able to put back on its feet a territory as lively and full of energy as Romagna is “

We want to concretely testify our closeness to the area affected by this disaster – he has declared Salvatore Rossi and we have therefore decided to intervene in favor of the Pirazzini school, because we consider it exemplary of the values ​​that our Foundation promotes: solidarity, cultural and civil development. Our wish is that this place of early education for children can soon start living again”.

