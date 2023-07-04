Austria and Iceland received wild cards on ampiont hzenkek

Helena Rynkov (left) tries to get around Patricia Kovacsová from Austria in the O tt tournament in the city of Cheb. | photo: Vclav lauf, MAFRA

Both teams will be in the fourth koi during the quarter draw, so they can be opponents of the Czech team in the basic groups.

they will be together with the other six European girls and Korean girls in the second one. In addition to the applicant countries, Black Mountain, France, the Netherlands, Brazil and Germany also made it to the first.

At the fourth draw in Gothenburg, the total of 32 will be divided into eight groups. The Zvren tournament started on November 29 and ended on December 17. The title is defended by the Norwegians, who took the 19th place last year in Poland.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

