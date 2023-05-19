TIM remodels in June: up to €2.69 more on mobile, but you can refuse

TIM justifies the remodeling with the “economic needs connected to the changed market conditions”. The company, in addition to text messages, to inform interested parties in a complete and transparent way provides :

From the end of June TIM will increase the monthly of some rechargeable offers of line mobile no longer on the market: variable increments between 99 cents and 2.69 euros including VAT, depending on the active plan. The price increases will start for all interested parties first charge after June 26th but don’t worry, there will be no surprises:

To some customers you will be given the option to associate with the increase a supplement to the contents of your plan . In other words, some customers will be able to enrich their offer, immediately and without additional costs, by choosing one of the following proposals:

As anticipated above, the remodulation that TIM will apply to some mobile lines from the end of June provides for a monthly increase of a variable amount between 99 euro cents and 2.69 euros including VAT, on which however we cannot be more specific because the exact amount it depends on the active plan.

Refusal of the raise

As anticipated at the beginning, in addition to the opportunity provided by law to withdraw from the contract without costs or penalties for unilateral changes (below), TIM gives customers the opportunity to request keep the cost and contents of your offer unchanged: just send a free SMS to 40916 by June 26 with the text “NOVAR ON”.

TIM specifies that it is necessary to refuse the contractual change create a new SMS message to be sent to the number 40916, not being able to answer directly to the received SMS information message about the remodulation; however, when you have correctly carried out the procedure to refuse the remodulation you should receive a Confirmation SMS: TIM does not specify it clearly, but this is usually the case.

Withdrawal from the contract

As required by article 98-septies decies, paragraph 5, of the Electronic Communications Code, the customer can withdraw from the contract, ceasing Therefore the line or passing the number to another operatorwithout penalties or deactivation costs by communicating your intention by choosing one of the following methods by 30 July 2023:

filling in directly online the Application form for termination and self-certification of line possession (Who)

by downloading, printing and manually completing the form indicated above to send it to the address indicated in the same or by PEC to the address [email protected] attaching a copy of the required documentation the form helps the customer to manage the request for withdrawal, but alternatively you can always send a written communication in free form which must however contain the same data, being necessary for the completion of the request

going to a TIM store

calling 119.

If to the mobile line is associated with an installment purchase agreement of a product (smartphone, tablet, etc.) or an offer with a commitment to stay in TIM, before make the request for deactivation of the offer or termination of the line or switching to another operator, the customer must fill in the online form Request form for exercising the right of withdrawal (Who) or contact Customer Service 119 so that any penalties and deactivation costs envisaged in the event of early termination of the offer are not charged.

Using the same form, it is possible to decide whether to maintain the installments of the products purchased or to pay the remainder in a single solution, an opportunity that can also be chosen at a later time. If, on the other hand, there is a real loan involved, the repayment plan will not change.