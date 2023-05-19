Filmmaster renews its collaboration with Euroleague Basketball 2023 – Sport Marketing News

filmmaster renews its collaboration with Euroleague Basketball for the 2023 Turkish Airlines Euroleague Final Four Kaunaswhich will take place at the Zalgiris Arena of Kaunas, Lithuania, from 19 to 21 May 2023.

Also for the 2023 edition of the most important European basketball competition for clubs, in fact, Filmmaster will be the protagonist of the scene, taking care of the conception, production and realization of the pre-match shows and the first half-time show in the history of the tournament , introduced just this year in the schedule of Turkish Airlines Euroleague Final Four.

It will be the theme Echoes of Glory to represent the essence and spirit of the shows: moments of great involvement where the entertainment itself will become a real experience. The extraordinary live performances, their perfect combination with technological innovation and Augmented Reality, the deep passion that the game of basketball manages to express among its fans and the wise know-how of Filmmaster will be the ingredients of the magic that will involve Zalgiris Arena in what will be an unprecedented show.

Scanned from the notes of DJ Dynoro – internationally renowned Lithuanian artist and producer – and by the performances of the corps de ballet V-Team, the pre-game shows will stage a totally renewed and unprecedented format, which finds its perfect fit in the encounter between Augmented Reality and the kinetic elements of the scenography. An energy wave released by the console that will reach the fans in the stands of the Zalgiris Arena spreading to the public at home, in an exaltation of the profound spirit of belonging and passion embodied by the game of basketball and also distinctive features of Turkish Airlines Euroleague Final Four. A crescendo of pathos, beauty and involvement that will culminate in the triumphal and celebratory revelation of the trophy.

Emotion, passion, sharing and energy will also be the protagonists of the first half-time show in the history of Turkish Airlines Euroleague Final Four, a show that marks a new chapter in the evolution of the fan-experience linked to the event. In the three minutes of the show, in fact, the fans of Zalgiris Arena they will be metaphorically “welcomed” on the same pitch as their sporting favorites thanks to the music of DJ Dynoro and the choreography of the V-Team, the absolute protagonists of the show, to seal their total and all-encompassing participation in a unique, extraordinary and exclusive experience.

“Basketball embodies commitment, determination and passion; promotes integrity and perseverance. All values ​​that have guided us in these months of preparation to create a unique immersive experience”. points out Antonio Abete, President Of filmmaster. “Filmmaster’s mission is to bring added value to a well-established appointment for lovers of this sport, and it does so using the most innovative technologies and its own experience. Shows of this magnitude deserve to be exalted like never before: the experience has an ever greater value, as evidenced by the fact that big brands continue to invest in this type of event, amplifying them with important partnerships – Turkish Airlines and Sony , in this case – helping to enrich the plot of the show with dedicated and exclusive content”. conclude Antonio Abete.

The matches of Turkish Airlines Euroleague Final Four Kaunas 2023 – transmitted, in Italy, on Sky Sport live TV and, in live streaming, on Sky Go, Now TV and Eleven Sports – will see Barcelona, Monaco Olympiakos e Real Madrid.