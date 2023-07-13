Titan, the reconstruction of the implosion in 3D on YouTube – Corriere TV

A software explains the reasons for the accident at the Ocean Gate submarine. The video was viewed by over 6 million people

(LaPresse) The YouTube channel AiTelly reconstructs the moments of theimplosion of the submarine Titan of the Ocean Gate inside which five men died while they were more than 3,000 meters underwater to reach the wreck of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean. Ocean Gate data was fed into 3D modeling software to create the dynamic animation. According to experts, the problem was Titan’s carbon fiber construction, a material that can suddenly break. The open-source software used, called Blender, shows how Titan’s design is different from existing underwater technology that uses steel, titanium and aluminum. (LaPresse)

July 13, 2023 – Updated July 13, 2023, 3:43 pm

