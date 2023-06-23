Titanic director on the submarine tragedy | Info

The director of the famous hit movie “Titanic” James Cameron spoke after the disastrous epilogue of the search for the submarine in which all five crew members died when the vessel broke into pieces underwater!

The director of the hit film from 1997, said that the terrible implosion that happened on the submarine “Titan” reminded him very much of the tragedy experienced by the Titanic itself.

“I am shaken and shocked by the similarity between the two events, the two tragedies. In 1912, the captain of the Titanic was warned that there was an iceberg in front of him, but despite this, he continued to operate the rudder at full speed. He ran into a rock, causing the ship to suffer gruesome damage and eventually sink“, Kameron said in a statement to “ABC News“.

He drew a parallel with the behavior of the director of the company “Ocean Gate” Stockton Rush, who was also warned by experts about the safety of the submarine “Titan”.

“Everyone told him that the submarine was still in the experimental stage and was not safe. That is why these two tragedies are very similar, because the warnings were not taken seriously. Moreover, they happened in exactly the same place, which is in fact completely unrealistic“, said the famous director.

By the way, as part of the preparation for the film, he even dived to the wreck of the Titanic 33 times. As a reminder, the US Coast Guard confirmed today that all five crew members in the submarine were killed when the vessel disintegrated due to high pressure. Five pieces of wreckage were found in the ocean and were located by an underwater robot. These are all the dead who set out to see the wreck of the famous ship.

