He wanted to buy Chivas, Amaury thought about it, now he loses his life – El Futbolero México

Mexican businessman and prominent sports promoter, Carlos Bremer, has tragically passed away at the age of 63. Known for his philanthropy and passion for sports, Bremer was a close friend of renowned singer Luis Miguel, and was credited with helping to rescue him from financial troubles through the success of the hit biographical series about the artist.

In addition to his involvement in the entertainment industry, Bremer was also known for his interest in soccer. He had reportedly considered buying the popular Mexican soccer team Chivas at one point.

The news of Bremer’s untimely death has sent shockwaves through the business and entertainment communities in Mexico and beyond. His contributions to sports promotion and his charitable work have left a lasting impact and he will be sorely missed.

Details surrounding Bremer’s passing have not been disclosed, but his legacy as a dedicated businessman and philanthropist will live on. His influence in the world of sports and entertainment will be remembered for years to come.

