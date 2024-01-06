USCIS reports on processing times for immigration applications

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has different processing times for different centers, with the number of forms to be attended to daily influencing the solution times and delivery of final reports to applicants.

In the state of Texas, the processing times for various procedures vary according to the particular case of each applicant. Here are the most common procedures and their processing times at the service center in Texas:

– Form I-102 Replacement Application/Initial Nonimmigrant Arrival-Departure Document: 4.5 months – 6.5 months

– I-129 Petition for Nonimmigrant Worker (H-1B – Specialized Occupation – Visa to be issued abroad): 1.5 months – 4 months

– I-129 Petition for Nonimmigrant Worker (H-1B – Skilled Occupation – Change of Status in the US): 1.5 months – 4 months

– I-129 Petition for Nonimmigrant Worker (H-1B – Skilled Occupation – Extension of Stay in the US): 1.5 months – 4 months

– I-129 Petition for Nonimmigrant Worker (L – Transferred within the company): 1.5 months – 3.5 months

– I-129F Petition for Foreign Fiancee (K1/K2/K3/K4 – Fiancee or spouse and/or dependent children): 13 months – 17 months

– I-130 Petition for Alien Relative (Permanent resident applying for a spouse or child under 21 years of age): 36.5 months – 42 months

– I-130 Petition for Alien Relative (U.S. citizen applying for unmarried son/daughter age 21 or older): 46.5 months – 49.5 months

– I-130 Petition for Alien Relative (Permanent resident for unmarried son or daughter aged 21 or older): 49.5 months – 50.5 months

– I-130 Petition for Alien Relative (US citizen applying for a married son or daughter): 49 months – 51 months

– I-130 Petition for Alien Relative (US citizen applying for a brother or sister): 45.5 months – 50 months.

These processing times provide valuable insights for both applicants and immigration professionals and highlight the importance of understanding the specific timelines for different forms and categories. It is essential for applicants to be aware of these processing times to manage their expectations and plan their immigration processes accordingly.

