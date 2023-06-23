Home » Bilal Coulibaly chosen in 7th place in the 2023 draft and sent to the Wizards
Bilal Coulibaly chosen in 7th place in the 2023 draft and sent to the Wizards

Bilal Coulibaly chosen in 7th place in the 2023 draft and sent to the Wizards

He himself looked surprised to be selected so high. Rather expected between 10th and 15th position, Frenchman Bilal Coulibaly (1.99m, 18 years old) was finally chosen in 7th place by Indiana… but barely had time to put on the Pacers cap, the ex-teammate of Victor Wembanyama at the Mets 92 was transferred to the Washington Wizards against Jarace Walker, selected with the 8th choice, and two second rounds of draft. He lands in a rebuilding franchise, which has just parted ways with Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis.

“I felt the Wizards wanted me. »

Funny scene, it was Maxime Aubin, one of our reporters at the Barclays Center, who taught the winger his change of destination. As he descended from the stage, the Frenchman heard a young fan shouting at him that he was transferred to the Wizards and asked our journalist, present at the time, if it was true. A quick look at the smartphone and the news was confirmed.

“I wondered why I had been selected by Indiana, reacted Coulibaly. I’m super excited to go to Washington. I did some tests with them recently, and I had them on the phone. I felt they wanted me. »

