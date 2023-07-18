Guy Cotret buys CS Sedan-Ardennes and hopes to return to the National

Reims investment banker Guy Cotret took over the Sedan club with two partners following the sale by Marc Dubois of 100% of his shares in the SAS. The three investors undertook to absorb the debt of 900,000 euros and obtained the abandonment of the current account of Marc Dubois (1.2 million euros) accompanied by a return to better fortune clause over a period of six years.

They plan to regenerate the club’s capital to the tune of 1.2 million euros while wanting to build a budget of 3.2 million euros if the CSSA, 7th in the last National Championship, and currently excluded from the national championships, was fished out. Actively helped by Francis Roumy, president from 1989 to 2001, the new owners seized the CNOSF, which will probably audition them before the end of the week.

Guy Cotret had previously been president of Paris FC (2003-2012), AJ Auxerre (2013-2017) and Niort (2020). This businessman was also president of the Union of French Professional Clubs (UCPF) and a member of the LFP. In 2013, during the liquidation of the Ardennes club, he had already wanted to buy the CSSA, which had finally fallen to Marc Dubois.

