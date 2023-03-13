Today’s Assembly of the Lega Serie A confirmed the new format for the next Super Cup: there will be four participants who will compete for the trophy, namely the winner of the championship, the runner-up and the two finalists of the Coppa Italia. The format may be changed in the next three editions which will take place in Saudi Arabia: the trophy, in fact, has been awarded to the Saudi country for four editions in the next six years.

Naples practically certain. Then?

With Napoli having practically more than half of the Scudetto already sewn on their chest, the Azzurri will almost certainly take part in the first final four of the Italian Super Cup, but who will be the other three? As mentioned, it will be up to the runner-up in Serie A and the two finalists in the Coppa Italia, but if one of the finalists finishes second in the league, such as Inter, or Juventus for example, if the 15 penalty points are returned, then it will be the third classified in Serie A to participate, with the other semi-final of the national trophy which will see Fiorentina and Cremonese involved.