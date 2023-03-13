Home World TMW – Four-team 2024 Super Cup, it’s official. Here’s who will participate in the final four
World

TMW – Four-team 2024 Super Cup, it’s official. Here’s who will participate in the final four

by admin
TMW – Four-team 2024 Super Cup, it’s official. Here’s who will participate in the final four

Today’s Assembly of the Lega Serie A confirmed the new format for the next Super Cup: there will be four participants who will compete for the trophy, namely the winner of the championship, the runner-up and the two finalists of the Coppa Italia. The format may be changed in the next three editions which will take place in Saudi Arabia: the trophy, in fact, has been awarded to the Saudi country for four editions in the next six years.

Naples practically certain. Then?
With Napoli having practically more than half of the Scudetto already sewn on their chest, the Azzurri will almost certainly take part in the first final four of the Italian Super Cup, but who will be the other three? As mentioned, it will be up to the runner-up in Serie A and the two finalists in the Coppa Italia, but if one of the finalists finishes second in the league, such as Inter, or Juventus for example, if the 15 penalty points are returned, then it will be the third classified in Serie A to participate, with the other semi-final of the national trophy which will see Fiorentina and Cremonese involved.

See also  Sala finds support for his "Milan model" in London

You may also like

Hungary blames Finland and Sweden for accusations |...

Rival Consoles announces live shows in Madrid and...

Foreign journalists have not been admitted to the...

Hundreds protest Bezalel Smotrich visit in DC –...

Ukraine, the USA have achieved their objectives. And...

Tumors: study, how to prevent breast cancer metastases

Giga1, AECI comments on the choice made by...

“No more anti-Semitism”: Tajani’s visit to Israel at...

The price of pork in Srpska is going...

Glenn Ganges in the river of night, comic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy