Fights to the last mortal blow, protagonists with superhuman abilities, a mix between wrestling fighters and gladiators of the past in a context between modernity and Japanese folklore. All of this is Toshiaki Yamada’s “Tokyo Duel” published by Ishi Publishing.

A manga that already from the first pages involves the reader in a particular context also thanks to a meticulous and realistic drawing, with well-defined and traced features, with obsessive attention to the muscular physiognomy of the protagonists.

History

Each district of Tokyo’s Yamanote Line Railway Ring Road has its own warrior: Yojimbo.

The government has decided to inaugurate a new station the Takanawa Gateway, an event with high profits deriving from the concessions on this new station. Therefore it is decided to organize the tournament of the Tokyo ring road between the various Yojimbos to obtain dominion over the population centers of the their opponents.

The first clash sees Koinosuke Yasuda from the Kanda district against the Shinagawa Yojimbo: Kaoru Kaieda….

A rather particular work for the motivation of the fight but no less interesting and engaging for this, also because we will not be limited only to the fight but we will analyze the background of each station. Intriguing, especially for those who love hard-hitting video games, they will be able to see again in the spectacular tables, a reference to that kind of games with that pathos that is added to each clash.

A quality of the series that immediately catches the eye is the strong characterization of the characters, we find the “good” and the “bad” but also the ambiguous and the one who comes from a dramatic childhood, there are twists and comebacks spectacular, all while the delirious audience is rooting for their favorite, a bit like the reader who will find himself siding with one or the other, based on the situation and the sympathy of the protagonist.

We thank: