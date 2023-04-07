Home World Tokyo imminent, that’s when we can play it
World

Through a tweet of the game’s official page, Tango Gameworks today revealed the unlock time for Ghostwire: Tokyo su Xbox.

As you can see in the image attached to the news, in this case the time will be the same globally and will correspond to midnight GMT on April 12 (release date), without the possibility of exploiting the New Zealand “trick” to anticipate the unlock. For those residing in Italy, this means the game will be playable from two on April 12th both for those who bought it and for those who plan to play it thanks to their subscription Xbox Game Pass.

We remind you that at the time of launch on Xbox, Ghostwire: Tokyo will also include the new Filo del Ragno update with which the development house will add many new features to the original experience, including new areas to explorenew skills, extended cutscenes e a completely new game mode. For all the details, refer to our previous news.

