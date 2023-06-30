Top Seeds Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha Secure Semi-Final Spot with Dramatic Comeback at WTT Zagreb Station

Title: Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha Stage Spectacular Comeback to Reach Semi-Finals at WTT Zagreb Station

Zagreb, [Date] – The WTT Regular Challenge Zagreb station witnessed an electrifying national table tennis mixed doubles match that delivered an intense battle between top-seeded pairs. In a thrilling five-round encounter, Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha staged a stunning reversal against Lin Gaoyuan and Wang Yidi, ultimately securing a spot in the semi-finals. The scores for the consecutive rounds were 7-11, 6-11, 11-7, 11-9, and a nail-biting 11-9.

At the start of the game, Lin Gaoyuan and Wang Yidi displayed remarkable prowess, quickly gaining a two-round advantage with a well-balanced offensive and defensive strategy. It seemed as though the world‘s top-ranked duo, Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha, were on the brink of defeat. However, the unexpected turnaround began in the third round when the “Shatou” combination fought back relentlessly to secure a victory after a heated 7-7 tie. They continued their momentum, triumphing in the fourth round and forcing the game into a decisive tiebreaker.

In the final game, Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha faced an early 2-8 deficit. However, they capitalized on their opponents’ mistakes, scoring consecutive points and ultimately achieving a remarkable 11-9 reversal to secure their passage to the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, another promising young pair from the national table tennis team, Lin Shidong and Quaiman, also shone on the Zagreb stage. They dominated their match against the Korean team consisting of Zhao Shengmin and Li Shiwen, securing a comfortable 3-0 victory and securing their own spot in the semi-finals.

Reflecting on the win, Lin Shidong remarked, “We didn’t expect such an easy victory, considering our opponents were very strong.” Furthermore, both Lin Shidong and Quaiman are scheduled to compete in the singles arena. In the second round, Quaiman will face Japan’s Miwa Zhangmoto, while Lin Shidong will go up against India’s Achanta. Notably, Zhang Benmeihe, the women’s singles champion in Tunisia and an emerging talent in Chinese and Japanese women’s table tennis, will face Quaiman in a highly anticipated match.

As the WTT Zagreb Station continues, the unexpected twists and fierce competition on display are captivating fans worldwide. Stay tuned for the exhilarating battles yet to come.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

